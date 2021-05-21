newsbreak-logo
Nevada State

Nevada officials publicize eviction response amid pandemic

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Local and state officials in Nevada have publicized ongoing efforts to assist residents at risk of eviction as federal and state protections were delayed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials unveiled The Southern Nevada Eviction Prevention Program during a news conference from the Clark County Commission chambers, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday. The program is a term for ongoing coordination between the county’s social services department, courts, the state, nonprofits and neighboring cities.

Officials are seeking available options as the federal ban on evictions is scheduled to end June 30 and a state moratorium is set to expire at the end of this month.

“We know that the next 12 months will be the hardest time for many of our families that are just now getting back to work,” Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said.

Officials have urged eligible residents to sign a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declaration form and provide it to their landlord or property manager to qualify for federal protection. If served with an eviction notice, residents are encouraged to file a response with their local justice court and choose mediation.

“Now it doesn’t always result in a positive result … but it provides a neutral platform for the parties to come together to explore all the options that are available to them,” Nevada Labor Commissioner Shannon Chambers said.

Chambers, who is also president of Home Means Nevada, the agency administering the state’s rental eviction mediation program, said the program has already processed more than 1,000 cases since it started in October. More than 100 mediators have been hired to handle an expected surge in cases beginning July 1.

“Overall, I would ask patience. We’re not sure what we’re going to see,” Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Melissa Saragosa said. “We’re not sure whether this new surge is going to put a backlog on our ability to hold the number of hearings that we hold each week.”

Chambers said available options to tenants that might be revealed during mediation include rental or unemployment assistance, or agreements to reduce rent or something else.

Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company recently acquired Reno-based Spine Nevada and its affiliated brands, Swift Urgent Clinic and Vein Nevada. Terms of the transaction, which closed on April 23, 2021, were not disclosed, according to a May 6 press release. , which advised Spine Nevada in the transaction. Greg Koonsman...