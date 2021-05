The beauty industry has received a lot of negative criticism in recent years for its level of inclusivity. Things called out have ranged from the customers they target to the ingredients that go into their products. Many consumers are now starting to vote with their wallets and are willing to shop at smaller, new brands that match their ideals. One entrepreneur who has worked in the makeup industry for 9 years and is leveraging her experience to launch an inclusive vegan, cruelty-free makeup brand is Naomi Maximen who has just launched Naomi Sadé London.