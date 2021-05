A 50-year-old Carrollton man is facing a felony for allegedly attempting to allude law enforcement on Friday, April 30. According to a report from the Carrollton Police Department at approximately 4:30 p.m. on April 30, an officer observed a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle that had eluded Officers earlier in the week. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, the driver accelerated and refused to stop. The officer reports that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed while she was pursuing him through the Town of Carrollton, failed to stop at stop signs and struck an AT&T phone box causing property damage.