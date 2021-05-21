newsbreak-logo
Benefits of Single-Use Standardization: Adopting a Standard Design Approach

By Javier Lozano
bioprocessintl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is widely accepted that standardization of single-use designs and assemblies would be beneficial to the biopharmaceutical industry, providing it quickly with simple and economical solutions. Meanwhile, as implementation of single-use technology increases across the biopharmaceutical industry, suppliers are struggling to keep up with demand. That has been evident particularly in current supply issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. A widely adopted single-use standardization approach could help alleviate such supply issues. That would not only benefit the industry by helping to ensure timely production, but it also would help patients by increasing their access to the therapies they need.

bioprocessintl.com
