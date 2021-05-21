newsbreak-logo
Total Global Capacity Finally Shows Improved Productivity

By Eric S. Langer
bioprocessintl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2018, global bioprocessing capacity has grown from 16.5 million liters (1) to 17.4 million liters. Although output has continued to expand at around 12% overall, that rate represents a significant slowing in capacity growth as the industry moves toward greater productivity and efficiency. Trends that we have tracked in the BioPlan Associates annual report of biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and production (2) for over 17 years correlate with that finding. Titers are increasing; single-use technologies have reduced the need for large stainless-steel capacity; and the decline in approvals for large-volume, blockbuster biologics has diminished the need for super-size, “six-pack,” and multiple 10,000-L facilities worldwide. Optimizing capacity use will require planning for flexibility and peak-demand strategies. Further, the near-universal push toward greater productivity has led to commissioning of more facilities but with fewer liters of overall capacity.

#European Union#Global Capacity#Productivity Growth#Production Capacity#Global Output#Total Output#Global Growth#Cmo#Mabs#G L#Cagr#Bioplan Associates Inc#Langer Es#Bioplan Associates Inc#Capacity Growth#Improving Productivity#Measuring Capacity#In House Capacity#Global Markets#Idle Capacity
