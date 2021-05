The Chillicothe FFA awards banquet was held Friday evening and included awards totaling more than $36,000 presented to the members, which includes in excess of $33,000 to the members of the senior class in the form of scholarships and other awards. The top scholarship presented at the banquet was the Jerry Litton Memorial Scholarship of $5,000. This was presented to a student who shows evidence of strong leadership potential as demonstrated in FFA, school, and community activities and who plans to continue their formal education. This year’s recipient is Seth Hansen.