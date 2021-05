Head Coach Joe Judge of the Giants looks on during mini camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 15, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Credit: Mike Stobe. Joe Judge keeps calling this week’s rookie minicamp more of an orientation than an evaluation. One of the reasons is that it is affording him a first chance to actually meet some of the players – even draft picks – in person. Since even the classroom work that has taken place since the players arrived for the event on Thursday has been virtual, the practice field has been the only setting for those introductions.