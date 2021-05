Whey protein powders can help take any workout routine to the next level, but if you rely on Whole Foods' version of this food supplement and have a soy allergy, you need to check your cupboard for the brand's recalled vanilla whey protein powder. According to Penn Live, Arizona Nutritional Supplements has issued a voluntary recall on its natural vanilla flavored 365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder. The product contains soy, but lacks the proper warning labels, making it a real hazard for anyone with a soy sensitivity. If you suspect you have picked up one of the mislabeled 13.9 ounce containers, you can check the can's UPC and lot number, in addition to the best by date.