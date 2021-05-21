Expanding the Flow Cytometry Toolkit with Next-Generation Polymer Dyes

The effect of radiative heat transfer on the entropy generation in a two-phase non-isothermal fluid flow between two infinite horizontal parallel plates under the influence of a constant pressure gradient and transverse non-invasive magnetic field have been explored. Both the fluids are considered to be viscous, incompressible, immiscible, Newtonian, and electrically conducting. The governing equations in Cartesian coordinate are solved analytically with the help of appropriate boundary conditions to obtain the velocity and temperature profile inside the channel. Application of transverse magnetic field is found to reduce the throughput and the temperature distribution of the fluids in a pressure-driven flow. The temperature and fluid flow inside the channel can also be non-invasively altered by tuning the magnetic field intensity, the temperature difference between the channel walls and the fluids, and several intrinsic fluid properties. The entropy generation due to the heat transfer, magnetic field, and fluid flow irreversibilities can be controlled by altering the Hartmann number, radiation parameter, Brinkmann number, filling ratio, and the ratios of fluid viscosities, thermal and electrical conductivities. The surfaces of the channel wall are found to act as a strong source of entropy generation and heat transfer irreversibility. The rate of heat transfer at the channel walls can also be tweaked by the magnetic field intensity, temperature differences, and fluid properties. The proposed strategies in the present study can be of significance in the design and development of gen-next microscale reactors, micro heat exchangers, and energy harvesting devices.