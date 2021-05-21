newsbreak-logo
Ag Trade: China Accelerates Corn Orders From U.S., Farmers in Argentina Prepare to Strike

By Keith Good, Farm Policy News
agfax.com
 3 days ago

On Wednesday, Bloomberg writers Daniela Sirtori-Cortina and Breanna T Bradham reported that, “China has tapped the U.S. for more than a third of next season’s expected corn imports, accelerating its pace of buying from the world’s top supplier to fill its growing grain needs. The Asian nation bought about 9.5...

agfax.com
Agricultureoliveoiltimes.com

Global Olive Oil Production Will Hit Four-Year High, USDA Estimates

Olive oil production is expected to reach a four-year high in the 2021/22 crop year, according to the latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA anticipated that production will reach 3.3 million tons, its highest point since the 2017/18 crop year, which saw bumper harvests in Algeria, Argentina, the European Union, Morocco and Tunisia, along with a record harvest in Turkey.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans sink after Midwest rains; wheat slumps

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Monday as rains boosted recently planted crops across the U.S. Midwest and as traders weighed future export demand following a flurry of corn purchases by China last week. Wheat futures also fell, sinking to the lowest level in...
Agriculturefarm-equipment.com

USDA Reports 90% of Corn Planted in U.S.

According to the latest Crop Progress report from USDA, 90% of corn has been planted as of the week ended May 23. This surpasses the 80% reported planted in the previous week and the 87% reported planted in the same week last year. The 5-year average planting rate for this week was 80%.
Industryspglobal.com

US aluminum futures steady as demand remains firm

AUP total volumes totaled 964 lots or 24,100 mt for the week ended May 21; open interest finished the week at 24,439 lots, up 890 lots from the May 14 close. The spot-to-six-month spread settled at a 5.10 cents/lb backwardation. The cash/three-month spread on the LME settled at a $31.45/mt...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT wheat tumbles on strong U.S. winter crop prospects, demand worries

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell to the lowest in more than a month on Monday on expectations for a big winter crop and concerns that cheaper grain from rival Northern Hemisphere suppliers would undercut U.S. export prospects, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat ended down 12 cents at $6.62-1/4 a bushel. The contract touched a low of $6.68-3/4 during the session, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 20. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery fell 8-3/4 cents to $6.15-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat dropped 15-3/4 cents to $6.84-3/4 a bushel. * Scouts on an annual tour of Kansas wheat fields last week found record yield potential in the top U.S. winter wheat state's crop following late-season rains. * Forecasts for more rain in the U.S. Plains have bolstered the prospects for a bumper harvest. * New-crop wheat export prices in Russia, the world's top supplier, declined last week. * Egypt's GASC bought 240,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat for August shipment via a snap tender on Monday. No U.S. wheat was offered in the tender. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 573,912 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export last week, in line with trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russian wheat export prices down with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian export prices for the summer's new wheat crop fell last week following a decline in global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, usually starts harvesting in late June-early July. It may increase grain exports in the 2021/22 marketing season, which starts on July 1, despite a smaller crop, its agriculture ministry said last week. Prices for new crop Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports were at $260 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $12 from the previous week, IKAR said. Prices for the old crop were also down, Sovecon, another consultancy, said: wheat fell by $3 to $272 per tonne, barley - by $2 to $248 a tonne. <0#GRAIN-RU> Rains arrived to part of Russia's southern and Black Earth regions last week, though it remains dry in the Volga and Stavropol regions, Sovecon said. Yields of spring wheat in the Volga, the Urals and Siberia will be damaged, according to Sovecon, if rains do not arrive there within one or two weeks. Following is a summary of other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 14,550 roubles/t +100 rbls class wheat, ($198) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 53,025 rbls/t +275 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 115,025 rbls/t +825 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,520/t -$20 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,525/t -$15 oil (IKAR) - Soybeans 50,900 rbls/t +1,800 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $610.1/t +$6.2 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.5050 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Marketsinvesting.com

Houbi suspends futures trading amid regulatory hurdles from China

Crypto exchange Huobi has started restricting its Chinese customers from accessing some of its services. Although the exchange moved out of China in 2017 following a ban from the country’s regulators in 2017, it has managed to maintain a large user base from Chinese customers. However, in light of recent reports that the Chinese government is planning to ban Bitcoin mining, the exchange has halted some of its services in China.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans touch one-month low on Midwest rains, but end mixed

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to the lowest in about a month on Monday as rains soaked U.S. Midwest fields recently planted with soybeans, but the market ended mixed on the day, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended down 3-1/2 cents at $15.22-3/4 a bushel after notching a session low of $15.06-1/4 a bushel, the lowest for a most-active contract since April 30. New-crop November futures gained 1-3/4 cents to $13.62-1/4. * CBOT July soymeal was up $1.30 at $400.20 a ton and CBOT July soyoil settled 0.36 cent lower at 65.13 cents per lb. * Rains across the U.S. Midwest were seen boosting recently planted soybeans, elevating production prospects. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expected to report U.S. soybean plantings at 80% complete, according to an average estimates in a Reuters poll. The USDA is due to release its weekly crop progress and conditions report later on Monday. * The USDA said on Monday that 193,912 tonnes of U.S. soybeans were inspected for export last week, near the low end of a range of trade estimates. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn firms after 2-session decline as strong China demand supports

SINGAPORE, May 25 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures rose on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses suffered in the previous two sessions, with strong demand from China underpinning prices. Soybeans rose for the first time in six sessions while wheat recovered from a one-month low touched on Monday. "There is...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures sink as on-feed supply tops estimates

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures retreated on Monday after U.S. government data showed supplies in feedlots above trade expectations and as some traders worried about demand for beef. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said late on Friday that May 1 on-feed cattle supplies...
AgricultureThomasville Times-Enterprise

USDA rolls out $4B in relief for Black farmers

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin doling out $4 billion in payments to farmers of color as part of the most recent COVID-19 relief package. The provision in the federal package, championed by U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, is aimed at combatting what many say is decades of loan discrimination against Black farmers by the USDA. The Farm Service Agency expects payments to begin trickling down to about 16,000 farmers as early as June.
Public Healthexpressnews.com

China Accuses U.S. of Hyping Theory Coronavirus Escaped From Lab

(Bloomberg) -- China accused the U.S. of promoting theories that the coronavirus escaped from a high-security lab in Wuhan, as a fresh report about sick workers at the facility prompted Beijing to reaffirm denials. “The report that you mentioned about three people getting sick, that is not true,” Foreign Ministry...
Agricultureajot.com

Demand for US agricultural products booming

The demand for U.S. agricultural products is booming. But the future may hinge on a fragile deal. Corn’s popping as exports to China surge in the post-pandemic boom. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported May 18th that 1.36 million tonnes of U.S. corn had been sold to China for delivery in 2021-22 [the marketing year starts on Sept. 1st]. The new deal brings the sale total to 3 million tons of corn sold to China in just over a week. The Chinese sales also boosted the price of corn to $6.52 ½ per bushel, according to CBOT (Chicago Board of Trade). In brief, it was a nice week for corn in what is shaping up as a nice year. The USDA are now estimating that exports for the 2020-2021 market year will hit a record 2.7 billion bushels, up from export forecast of 2.15 billion bushels made in May of 2020.
EconomyNWI.com

Futures File: China breaks corn-buying record

Corn continued its rally, and expectations of higher prices for consumers for corn products contributed to heavy buying. By midweek, China bought 9 million tons in 10 days, breaking another record. China is also buying up soybeans from Brazil. Unlike corn, wheat prices suffered as rain hit some of the...
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Argentina Grain and Feed Annual

In marketing year 2021/22, wheat production is projected at a record 20.5 million tons with exports of 13.9 million tons (including wheat flour). Barley production is also forecast on an upward trend to 4.8 million tons on increased area with exports expected to rise to 3.2 million tons. Corn production is forecast at 50.0 million tons, the third largest crop in history, and exports are projected to grow to 35.0 million tons. Similarly sorghum area, production, and exports are forecast to rise with rice area and production showing positive growth trends as well.
EconomyBBC

Global metal prices fall as China further warns against price hikes

Global prices for industrial metals have fallen after Chinese authorities warned commodity companies in the country over pushing up prices. China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) urged the firms to maintain "normal market orders". The move comes after metal prices have surged in recent months as major economies emerge...
WorldPosted by
newschain

British farmers have nothing to fear from Australia trade deal, says Truss

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss has said British farmers have nothing to fear and an “awful lot to gain” from a free trade deal with Australia. The Government is hoping to secure agreement in principle on its first trade deal to be negotiated from scratch since leaving the EU ahead of next month’s G7 summit in Cornwall.