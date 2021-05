(CBSMiami)- Major League Baseball has seen six no hitters thrown through the first month and a half of the season, one shy of the record for a full season (seven) that’s been done four times in league history (1990, 1991, 2012, 2015). No hitters, usually, are joyous occasions becoming the talk of the national sports conversation. This year however, they’ve led to more questions about the way the game is played and the dominance of pitchers. Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly said in his post-game press conference Thursday that the game has become unwatchable at times because of the lack of action.