Miami Marlins vs New York Mets Series Preview

After a brief weekend blip in Tampa Bay, the New York Mets are back to being the hottest team in the National League East. The Mets entered the weekend series with the Rays on a seven game winning streak, only to get swept out of town in three by Tampa. Now, New York is in Atlanta for four games with the third-place Braves. The Mets have already clinched at worst a split in the series, winning the first two over Atlanta. New York hopes to wrap up the series win tonight.The Braves, meanwhile, have lost three straight and six of eight to fall four games back in the East, matching their season low for distance from the top spot. Let’s check out the MLB odds at the best betting sites for this game.