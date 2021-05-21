newsbreak-logo
The Expansive Vision of Christopher John Rogers

By Cathy Horyn, @CathyHoryn
Cover picture for the articleSo far this year, Christopher John Rogers has dressed the first female vice-president in U.S. history, designed a hit collection for Target, and been shortlisted for the LVMH Prize, which will be announced in the fall, worth about $360,000. Cash and accolades obviously matter to a young designer; indeed, the money Rogers received from the 2019 CFDA/Vogue Fund award allowed him to move his business out of his Brooklyn apartment and into a proper studio.

