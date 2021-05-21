Snow Peak At Home Campout

The last few miles to the Green Ridge TH is in pretty poor shape. One particular dip was especially bad. This scramble was on 5/16, a beautiful day. Our group of 9 started up the Green Ridge Trail (1320') around 7am. It's a steep trail from the start and stays that way. Except for the occasional logs to crawl over, it's in pretty good shape. At about 3500' the trail splits with the trail heading northeast going to Green Ridge Lake and our trail continuing straight up. Around 4300' we hit continuous, consolidated snow and the steepness eases some as we follow a ridge for a short time.