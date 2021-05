Miami Marlins vs Arizona Diamondbacks 5/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Miami Marlins (15-20) will duel the Arizona Diamondbacks (17-19) in Game 3 of the NL Inter-Division four-game set at Chase Field in Phoenix on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 9:40 PM ET. Miami needs a win here after losing the first two installments of a series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks at 2-5 on Monday and 3-11 on Tuesday. In their recent triumph on Tuesday, First Baseman Jesus Aguilar scored one run on three hits with two RBIs. SS Miguel Rojas chipped in one run scored on one hit with an RBI while 2B Jon Berti added one run with a walk in the losing effort. Pitcher Pablo Lopez recorded 7 hits, 6 earned runs, 3 bases on balls, and 3 strikeouts.