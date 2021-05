Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, and an additional RBI in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Cubs in 10 innings. Moustakas supplied one of five Reds long balls on the day and reached base three times in total after also being struck by a pitch. The 32-year-old improved his slash line to .250/.353/.500 after the big day, and he should continue to pile up counting stats while occupying a spot in the heart of a Reds lineup that has been one of the majors' stronger units this season.