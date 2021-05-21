newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Robert Williams expected to play in Game 1 on Saturday

celticslife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cinderella Celtics chances versus a star studded Brooklyn Nets team have increases a smidgen with the news that Robert Williams is expected to be in the line-up on Saturday. Of course this comes withy the caveat that he attempted to play on Tuesday, but then re-injured his turf toe. Then Time Lord came back out again to start the 2nd half, but was obviously laboring, so was removed from the game and sat out the rest of the night. And he's also sat out the last two practices.

www.celticslife.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#All Star Game#Night Time#The Game Awards#Turf Toe#Cinderella Celtics#Nba Insider#Stadium#Brooklyn Nets Team#Star#Line#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

Celtics' Robert Williams: Starting Wednesday with no Thompson

Williams will start Wednesday's game against Orlando, Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande reports. With Tristan Thompson (pectoral) sidelined, the Celtics will make the obvious pivot and go with Williams at center. It's been a breakout third season for Williams, though it was briefly derailed last month when he missed a string of seven games due to a sore knee. Since returning against Charlotte on April 28, Williams has averaged 6.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in 21.3 minutes.
NBACBS Sports

Celtics' Robert Williams: Upgraded to probable

Williams (toe) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Heat, Chris Grenham of Forbes Sports reports. On Friday, it was reported that Williams was without a timetable for a return and that coach Brad Stevens didn't know if the center would be available for the final week of the regular season. That's apparently changed, as Williams is likely to play as soon as Sunday. There's a chance he re-joins the starting five, which would push Tristan Thompson back to the bench and give Luke Kornet a reduced role.
NBANBC Sports

Brad Stevens' update on Robert Williams' injury is 'not ideal'

The Boston Celtics will be without Robert Williams when they face the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, and possibly longer. Williams is dealing with turf toe on his left foot and, as head coach Brad Stevens said during his pregame press conference, it isn't something the team wants to mess around with.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Robert Williams III Out Over One Week with Turf Toe – Injury Update

The Celtics announced that Robert Williams III would miss Celtics vs Bulls and at least one week as he consults a specialist to solve his turf toe that limited him in the win vs the Magic. It come just two weeks after his missed 7 games with as sore knee and could possibly end his regular season the same day that Boston’s loss to Chicago officially sent the Celts to the seven seed and play in tournament. Can the Celtics survive without Robert Williams? What does Brad Stevens have to do, and what do these late health ailments say about Rob’s reliability?
NBAclnsmedia.com

Do Celtics Miss Jaylen Brown or Robert Williams More?

The Celtics are struggling to cope with Robert Williams’ injury. Tristan Thompson has been playing solid basketball but did not find much success vs Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat. Williams is dealing with turf toe and according to Brad Stevens, whether or not he plays will be a game-time decision moving forward.
NBACBS Sports

Celtics' Robert Williams: Done for regular season

Williams (toe) is out Saturday against the Timberwolves and Sunday against the Knicks, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports. We won't potentially see Williams again until the Celtics participate in the play-in tournament, with the team locked into the seventh seed. Tristan Thompson (chest) is also done for the regular season, so Luke Kornet should see plenty of action across the next two games.
NBAchatsports.com

Celtics’ Robert Williams Out Tuesday vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics will not have their center patrolling the pain as they cap a two-game set with the Miami Heat on Tuesday night as he continues to deal with turf toe on his left foot. https://twitter.com/celtics/status/1392142327058161668. There was some hope Williams could return after missing the second half of...
NBAchatsports.com

Robert Williams officially out vs. Heat tonight

The Celtics have officially downgraded Robert Williams from doubtful to out vs. the Miami Heat tonight as he deals with left foot turf toe. Obviously, this comes on the heels of the team ruling out Jaylen Brown for the rest of the 2020-2021 season with a left scapholunate ligament tear. He’ll have wrist surgery later this week and is looking at a 3-6 month recovery time that should make him available at the beginning of next season.
NBANBC Sports

Forsberg: Fournier-Walker connection among encouraging C's trends

While we wait to see if the Boston Celtics will ever have a fully healthy top seven during the 2020-21 regular season -- maybe Sunday’s showdown with the Miami Heat will deliver it for the first time this season -- here are four trends we’re wondering are real or simply mirages at the finish line of a dizzying season:
NBASports Illustrated

NBA DFS Plays & Values: Droppin Dimes for Wednesday, May 5

Tonight brings a nine-game slate starting at 7:00 p.m. ET. If you're new to "Droppin Dimes," we will go over my favorite plays for the slate. It will have one player at each position with a full write-up and a few value plays. These are my favorite options. You won't always see the highest-priced players or the most obvious plays. Players listed first at each position are my favorite and a good start to build a lineup around.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Robert Williams Inactive For Celtics In Must-Win Game Against Heat

The Boston Celtics will be without two of their best players Tuesday night when they host the Miami Heat in the most important game of the season. Center Robert Williams will miss the crucial matchup due to turf toe, according to the team. Williams played through the injury Sunday against Miami but was ruled out after the second quarter.
NBASportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Wednesday 5/5/21

The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and — depending on injury news — even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach. With so much changing so quickly, we’re here with plenty of tools to help you out. We have daily projections,...
NBAcelticshub.com

It was death by a thousand paper cuts for the Boston Celtics

At the time of this writing, the sun hasn’t fully set on the 2020-21 Boston Celtics season. The team is still in the mix in a crowded Eastern Conference. Still, once news broke Jaylen Brown would be sidelined indefinitely, it was Good Night Irene for the guys in Green. A deep postseason run is unlikely for this Celtics squad.
NBABoston Globe

Complacent Celtics return to old habits in another loss to Bulls

CHICAGO — It’s not that the Celtics lost to a Bulls team that was without their best player two weeks ago, it’s that the Celtics again descended into the team that plays with urgency in spurts, lacks effort, and makes costly mistakes on defense when shots aren’t falling. They got...
NBAawesemo.com

NBA Fantasy: Boom Bust Tool Projections for DraftKings + FanDuel Lineups | Today, 5/7

There is a big NBA Friday slate to head into the weekend, filled with myriad stud and value options, and the Awesemo Boom vs. Bust Tool and NBA DFS projections will help you navigate the range of outcomes for NBA DFS today. The following are some of the best NBA DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel that based on their probabilities of booming or busting.
NBANBC Sports

Time Lord listed as probable for Celtics vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics got some good news on big man Robert Williams on Saturday. After missing Friday's loss to the Chicago Bulls with turf toe, Williams is listed as probable to play in Sunday's game vs. the Miami Heat. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens previously said he did not know what Williams' availability would be in the next week, so it's encouraging news for a C's team entering a pivotal stretch.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Pondering on how Cs will close out postseason games

In the playoffs, it’s about matchups and switchability — to quote a Nate Duncan axiom, it’s about exploiting weaknesses. The LA Clippers are a team that I look at and say, wow, they are switchable, suited for the playoffs, and suited to close games. The Boston Celtics, on the other hand, are not necessarily in the same position, which makes things tricky.