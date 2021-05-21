Robert Williams expected to play in Game 1 on Saturday
The Cinderella Celtics chances versus a star studded Brooklyn Nets team have increases a smidgen with the news that Robert Williams is expected to be in the line-up on Saturday. Of course this comes withy the caveat that he attempted to play on Tuesday, but then re-injured his turf toe. Then Time Lord came back out again to start the 2nd half, but was obviously laboring, so was removed from the game and sat out the rest of the night. And he's also sat out the last two practices.www.celticslife.com