It was our working theory that staying “game ready” during an 18+ month absence of competitive baseball was going to be a lot easier for pitchers than for hitters. While throwing off a mound is not a substitute for pitching to a batter in a game, it sure felt like the difference between pitchers doing that and working with the data, and for hitters to find whoever they could to take swings and/or hit off machines, was going to be a really significant chasm.