Gold markets initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday but gave back the gains rather quickly, as we may have gotten extended. The market had broken above the major downtrend line, and the massive candlestick that we had seen formed on the Monday candlestick is a sign that we are going to go higher, but we may need to pull back in order to find enough value hunters. Once you make a major move above a significant resistance barrier, quite often you will see the market go neutral or perhaps even pull back a little bit to offer value that should continue to open up a move to the upside.