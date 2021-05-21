newsbreak-logo
Florida Forest Service launches preventive measures against intrusive beetles

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
The southern pine beetle, while small and inconspicuous, can destroy thousands of acres of timber in a given pine forest.

Fortunately, the number of these beetles is low in Florida, but preventive measures need to be taken to keep it that way.

The Florida Forest Service has started a program to prevent a southern pine beetle outbreak and private forest landowners throughout most Florida counties can submit an application now through June 18.

The program provides payments to landowners who need assistance and reimburses those who launch preventive measures against southern pine beetles such as prescribed burning.

To learn more or start your application, visit fdacs.gov.

