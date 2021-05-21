Son Ranto Previews: Cubs vs Cards Preview with Dennis the Cardinals Fan

Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Indians 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago Cubs (17-17) will battle the Cleveland Indians (18-14) in Game 2 of the MLB Interleague challenge at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Chicago will try to bounce back after losing Game 1 of a quick two-game set versus the Indians to a score of 2-3 on Tuesday. First Baseman Anthony Rizzo and Shortstop Eric Sogard scored one run on one hit each while Sogard added an RBI for the Cubs in the loss. Outfielder Joc Pederson, 3rd Baseman Matt Duffy, and Catcher Wilson Contreras contributed 2 hits apiece while Contreras chipped in 1 RBI in the losing effort. Starter Adbert Alzolay led the pitching staff with five hits, three earned runs, no walk granted, and struck 6 batters out in 5.0 innings pitched.