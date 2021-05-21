newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Son Ranto Previews: Cubs vs Cards Preview with Dennis the Cardinals Fan

By Cubs Insider
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDennis Bisto, fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, joins The Son Ranto Show for a preview of this weekends series. Unfortunately, the starters had not been announced when we recorded this preview and I guessed wrong! However, I think you’ll find this look into the soul of this Cards team entertaining and informative.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#The St Louis Cardinals#Patreon#Subscribe#Stitcher#Soul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Apple Podcasts
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Indians 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Chicago Cubs vs Cleveland Indians 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Chicago Cubs (17-17) will battle the Cleveland Indians (18-14) in Game 2 of the MLB Interleague challenge at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Chicago will try to bounce back after losing Game 1 of a quick two-game set versus the Indians to a score of 2-3 on Tuesday. First Baseman Anthony Rizzo and Shortstop Eric Sogard scored one run on one hit each while Sogard added an RBI for the Cubs in the loss. Outfielder Joc Pederson, 3rd Baseman Matt Duffy, and Catcher Wilson Contreras contributed 2 hits apiece while Contreras chipped in 1 RBI in the losing effort. Starter Adbert Alzolay led the pitching staff with five hits, three earned runs, no walk granted, and struck 6 batters out in 5.0 innings pitched.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs vs. Nationals Series Preview (May 17-20): Broadcast and Game Info, Starting Pitchers, Insights

The Cubs (19-20) are coming off a series win in Detroit in which they took two of three from the Tigers and now have a record of 6-4 in their last 10. The offense was red hot over the weekend, producing 17 runs, with the only loss coming in an extra-inning slugfest. The pitching was solid in games one and three, giving up only three runs combined, but fell short in game two when they allowed nine runners to cross the plate.
MLBThe Southern

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBbleachernation.com

Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. Detroit Tigers preview, Friday 5/14, 6:10 CT

THOSE ONE-RUN GAMES: The Cubs have played seven straight one-run games (currently 4-3 on that run) for the first time since August 23-30, 1996, when the team was involved in eight consecutive one-run contests (Cubs went 3-5). The franchise record for consecutive one-run games is nine, from June 24-July 4, 1906 (Cubs went 7-2).
MLBwalls102.com

Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers vs. Cubs Preview: Ureña looks to start new winning streak

Well Tigers fans, the winning was fun while it lasted. On Friday night, the Chicago Cubs came to town and took the first of a three-game weekend series, 4-2, to snap the Detroit Tigers’ four-game winning streak. It was not a bad loss — Cubs starter Jake Arrieta, while not quite the pitcher he used to be, is still a formidable opponent and the Tigers did manage to stroke a couple of back-to-back dingers. But the night belonged to the north-siders from the Windy City.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Tigers series preview

The Tigers’ last winning season was 2016, when they finished 86-75. Since then they have won 211 games and lost 369, which is a .364 winning percentage. That would be an average of 103 losses for almost five seasons, if there had been five full seasons since then. Yikes. As...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals preview, Monday 5/17, 6:40 CT

Earlier today, I told you about a memorable Cubs game that happened on May 17. Here’s another one that happened on May 17, just two years ago, involving the same two teams that’ll be playing at Wrigley Field tonight:. I think we’d all be happy with a result like that...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Lester, Schwarber return to Wrigley Field with Nationals

CHICAGO — Jon Lester and David Ross were together again at Wrigley Field on Monday. The old friends ran into each other on a concourse and shared a big hug. “I think I told him I would tell him good luck but I wouldn’t mean it. He laughed,” Ross said. “He looks great. … I love the guy, so it’s just good to see him.”
MLBBless You Boys

Tigers vs. Cubs Preview: Can the Tigers win another series? Sunday will tell.

The Detroit Tigers amazingly returned to their winning ways after a wild one against the Chicago Cubs in Detroit on Saturday afternoon. The Motor City Kitties ultimately outlasted the north-side Cubbies in extra innings with a 9-8 win to even up the three-game weekend series. José Ureña gave up more than two runs for the first time since his 2021 debut but the bats came alive in support of him, and despite a middle-inning meltdown by Alex Lange, the home team emerged with a gutsy win.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Trailblazing Jeremiah Paprocki — only 21 — is the Chicago Cubs’ new PA announcer at Wrigley Field

Have your pencils and scorecards ready, Chicago Cubs fans. A new voice is booming out of the Wrigley Field public address system. Making his debut with Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals: Jeremiah Paprocki, who, at 21, is younger than anyone on the Cubs’ current roster. Paprocki also is the first Black person in the role made famous by gravel-voiced Pat Pieper, who was the ballpark ...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

New Cubs PA announcer to debut in Nationals series

New Cubs public address announcer Jeremiah Paprocki grew up going to Cubs games and mimicking what he heard over the speakers. On Monday, he’ll make his debut in the Wrigley Field P.A. booth, when the Cubs welcome back Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber and the Nationals to Chicago. Paprocki told that...
MLBNew York Post

Nationals vs. Cubs prediction: Adbert Alzolay proves reliable

Attention criminals, lawbreakers, delinquents and thieves. The New York City subway system is back and running 24 hours a day. You’re welcome. Love, Mayor de Blasio. … Recent history tells us horse-racing winners are like Tour de France winners, so we cashed our big hit on Rombauer before the tests came back. … Medina Spirit had never been passed when put on the lead, but it wasn’t the first time he had seen a horse’s ass, was it, Bob Baffert?
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs welcome old friends Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber back to Wrigley

Given the lack of overall production from Joc Pederson and the tremendous inconsistency in the starting rotation, there are more than a few Cubs fans questioning the team’s decision to move on from Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber this past offseason. Regardless, the former Chicago fan favorites will make their...
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs minor leagues: Three up, three down

Minor league, or development level ball, games are about development. Sunday, I had an occasion to equally want the Cubs affiliate reliever to escape a 12th-inning jam (which he did), and serve up a meatball for a single to center. Nobody was injured in the very late innings, and that was important. I’m not entirely sure what percentage of games have injuries, but the number seems well up. That could be any of a various number of biases, but fans don’t see the numbers. The Cubs seem in “very slow ramp up” mode.
MLBnumberfire.com

Joc Pederson sitting Monday for Cubs

The Chicago Cubs did not list Joc Pederson as a starter for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Pederson will take a seat Monday as Jason Heyward comes into the lineup to play right field and bat sixth. Kris Bryant will switch from right field to left field for today's game.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo is in a glass case of emotion ahead of showdown with former Cubs teammate Jon Lester

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is experiencing all the feels as he prepares to face former teammate Jon Lester on Monday night at Wrigley Field. Rizzo took to Instagram with a post about Lester’s influence on his life dating back to his early years as a minor leaguer with the Boston Red Sox. He also showed up to the stadium wearing Lester’s old No. 34 Cubs jersey.