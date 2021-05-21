newsbreak-logo
Columbus, OH

Columbus teacher saves 4th student in 3 years with Heimlich Maneuver

10TV
10TV
 3 days ago
Brandi Slauter says she gets in about 2,000 steps per days, circling the lunchroom at Easthaven Elementary School in Columbus. “I’m just constantly going up and down the aisles, just looking at the kids, and if I hear one slight cough, then I’m just turning to the child just to say, are you okay, are you doing okay, and I want that contact and that communication from the kids just to let me know that they are fine because I definitely do stay on high alert,” she said.

