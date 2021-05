Good Saturday morning everyone! Less rain is expected for the remainder of the weekend and even sunshine is in the forecast! Plus it’s already time to talk about tropics!. We officially have our first named storm of the season: Subtropical Storm Ana! This poses no threat to the United States but will bring rain and wind to the Bermuda. This marks the 7th year in a row we’ve had a named storm BEFORE the official start of hurricane season which doesnt begin until June 1st!