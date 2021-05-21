newsbreak-logo
Elizabeth City, NC

NAACP, faith leaders call for Justice Department investigations in Andrew Brown's death

13News Now
 3 days ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — In Elizabeth City, one month after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., NAACP and community faith leaders called for a justice department "pattern and practice" civil rights investigations into Brown's death. In a Tuesday press conference, District Attorney Andrew Womble ruled the shooting was justified and...

