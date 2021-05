Already without outfielder Ian Happ, the Cubs will now be forced to navigate around the absence of center fielder Jake Marisnick until at least later this month. Prior to Tuesday's game in Cleveland, the Cubs announced that Marisnick was placed on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Monday) due to a right hamstring strain. Marisnick sustained the injury while chasing down a fly ball in the first inning of Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates at Wrigley Field.