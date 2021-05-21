newsbreak-logo
DTN Grain Close: Soy Complex Recovers From Early Selling, But Fades Late

By Dana Mantini, Senior Market Analyst
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter big selling pressure early Friday, the soy complex turned around and traded higher on the heels of a rally in soybean oil. However, that rally failed, with soybeans and products resuming their downward path by the close. Wheat and corn remained under pressure much of the day on improving weather and fund liquidation. Minneapolis wheat moved higher on disappointing rains for the Northern Plains.

