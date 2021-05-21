Kansas High Court affirms identity theft conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the conviction of a man who used someone else’s identity to apply for a job. The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 111,447: State of Kansas v. Victor Valdiviezo-Martinez, it affirmed Valdiviezo-Martinez’s conviction for a case of identity theft where he used someone else’s identifying information while applying for a job. It said he applied for the job in 2005, but was not arrested until 2012.