Two people, including a Puryear resident, were arrested late Thursday in Puryear after methamphetamine and illegal prescription pills were found in a house search. Michelle L. Thompson, 57, 113 S. McDonald St. in Puryear, and Gary E. Hall, 58, of Benton, Ky., were both charged with possession of meth, Schedule III and Schedule IV drugs, each with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver. Both were also charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.