Today sees YT Industries launch not one but two new enduro mountain bikes. The 2021 YT Capra, now the MK3, has arrived in two configurations; a 29er and a mixed-wheel size MX edition. The former is said to be the fastest enduro bike YT have ever made. Gone is the 27.5″ option, replaced by the YT Capra MX which gets its very own carbon frame and suspension kinematic, distinct from that of the 29er.