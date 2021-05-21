Quantifying Hope: Cubs Jump to Nearly 25% Playoff Odds After Strong Week
A week ago, the Cubs were sitting in fourth place and boasted playoff odds of roughly 14%, not exactly reason for celebration. Now, however, they’ve leaped past the Reds and Brewers to take over second place and have a chance to catch the Cardinals with a sweep in St. Louis. All things considered, it’s at least mildly shocking to see that they’re still so far behind the Brewers when it comes to postseason odds.www.chatsports.com