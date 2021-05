A new Donkey Kong game is rumored to release on Nintendo Switch this year, in time for the 40th anniversary of the original arcade game! According to the rumor, the new game is being developed by Nintendo EPD, which is the studio behind Super Mario Odyssey. This is not the first time this rumor has popped up, but it seems to be gaining a bit of traction. The latest source is Zippo, who believes the game is coming this year. According to a new blog post from the leaker, the game will be a 2D platformer co-starring Diddy, Cranky, and the Kremlings.