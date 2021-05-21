newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Note On Wrestlers At This Week’s WWE Tryouts, Several AEW Dark Talents In Attendance

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFightful Select has the details on this week’s WWE male tryouts, which included a host of talent from a variety of promotions. Among the group was several wrestlers who have appeared on AEW Dark, including John Skyler, Will Allday, Tyson Maddux, Brady Pierce, David Ali, Ariel Levy, and more. According...

411mania.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlers#Aew Dark#Combat#Star#Wwe Tryouts#Fightful Select#Aew Dark#Roh Tv#Wxw#Male Talent#Matches#This Week#Promotions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWE411mania.com

Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw that will air on this week’s WWE Main Event. You can see the full results below, per Wrestling Inc:. * Nikki Cross defeated Naomi. * Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet ended in a Double Count Out.
WWEProwrestling.net

AEW Dynamite preview: Four matches set for next week’s show

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show. -“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison for the AEW Tag Titles. -Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet for the NWA Women’s Championship. -Christian Cage...
WWE411mania.com

Note On This Week’s AEW Taping Schedule For Dynamite & More

Fightful Select has the details on this week’s taping schedule for AEW, which comes on the heels of the company announcing on Monday that it would return to live touring starting with a July 7 Dynamite taping in Miami. As for this week’s schedule, Fightful reports that AEW will tape...
WWE411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the video below for the show, which features the following lineup:. * Fuego del Sol and Baron Black vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. * Eddie Kingston vs. VSK. * Dean Alexander and Dillon McQueen...
WWEProwrestling.net

AEW wrestler Ricky Starks reportedly fractured his neck

AEW wrestler Ricky Starks suffered a fractured neck. Voices of Wrestling reported and F4Wrestling.com confirmed that Starks is expected to be sidelined for roughly three months. The injury occurred during an April 21 match against Adam Page. Powell’s POV: The good news is that the injury is not expected to...
WWEProwrestling.net

WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Tito Santana, William Regal, Io Shirai, Tommaso Ciampa, Averno, Mike Shaw

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center. The show includes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a non-title match and final hype for Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.
WWEComicBook

WWE Releases Three NXT Wrestlers

WWE released three NXT wrestlers from their contracts on Wednesday, according to PWInsider. That list includes former NXT Tag Team Champion, Sanity and Imperium member Alexander Wolfe, fomer EVOLVE wrestler Skyler Story and former arena football player and professional bodybuilder Ezra Judge. Wolfe had just been featured on last night's edition of NXT, getting tossed out of the group.
WWEPWMania

Possible Injury On This Week’s Edition Of WWE RAW

Sheamus’s match against Humberto Carrillo on the May 10th 2021 edition of WWE RAW ended with a possible injury. Humberto went for a sunset flip powerbomb to the outside of the ring but there was an awkward landing. The referee checked on Humberto and the match was stopped with Sheamus being declared the winner.
WWEProwrestling.net

AEW Dark preview: The early lineup for tonight’s online show

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series. -Diamante vs. Kris Statlander. -Matt Sydal vs. Marty Casaus. -Luther vs. Brian Pillman Jr. -Griff Garrison vs. Deonn Rusman. -Lee Johnson vs. Fuego Del Sol. Powell’s POV: AEW will presumably be adding more...
WWEPWMania

How People In WWE Reportedly Felt About AEW’s Blood and Guts Match

Dave Scherer of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding WWE’s reaction to the Blood and Guts match from last week’s AEW Dynamite:. “I have heard from people in management and they hated it. One person told me, and I quote, ‘That just set the business back 30 years’. Did it? I don’t know but I was told that the people in charge weren’t happy. On the other hand, I talked to wrestlers that loved it because they would love to do something like that themselves.”
TV & Videoswrestlinginc.com

John Silver On Who Could Be AEW Dark’s Next Breakout Star

AEW’s John Silver sat down with Inside the Ropes to talk about both AEW and Being the Elite. A star on the latter show alongside his Dark Order stable, Silver talked about some of his most famous bits, including the origin to “Who the f**k is Griff Garrison?!” According to Silver, he had the line in his head, but he wasn’t sure why.
Premier Leagueewrestlingnews.com

Shahid Khan’s Football Club Gets Relegated, AEW Dark Hype, More

Shahid Khan’s football team has been relegated from the Premier League following their loss tonight. Fulham FC lost to Burnley 2-0 on Monday night, which resulted in their relegation. The team still has three games left but even if they win all three of those matches, they will still be relegated.
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s AEW Dark: Elevation (Ep. 8) Review 5.10.21

Well everyone, it’s time for another episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Oh, we’re nearly at a 2 hour run time this week. Joy. Well on the plus side we’ll have Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Tay Conti, and more in action. Per usual Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are on commentary.
WWEProwrestling.net

WWE reportedly released NXT wrestler Velveteen Dream

WWE has released Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark from his contract, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. WWE has not officially announced the move as of this update. Powell’s POV: Clark has not wrestled a match since the December 23, 2020 edition of NXT television. He was accused of inappropriate online...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

AEW Touring Again Won’t Impact WWE’s Plans

AEW will return to touring this July with its weekly Dynamite shows. The promotion announced the news. While some thought WWE would want to be on the road again before AEW does and they would announce their plans, it’s looking like August will be when WWE resumes touring. WrestleVotes sent...
MLB411mania.com

Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s WWE NXT

As we previously reported, WWE NXT experienced drops in viewers and the key 18-49 demographic, earning 697,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating (214,000 viewers), respectively. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a look at the show’s quarterly ratings. The show was against an NBA game...
WWE411mania.com

Jade Cargill On Turning Down WWE After Tryout, Working For AEW, Being Inspired By Chyna

In a recent interview on Wrestling With The Week, Jade Cargill discussed turning down WWE after her tryout, working in AEW, and much more. You can read her comments below. On what sparked her interest in wrestling and turning down WWE: “I watched wrestling growing up. Believe it or not, I know probably come off as a girlie girl or something like that, but I was one of the guys. I used to fight all the time, because none of the guys wanted to wrestle me because I was a girl. Watching Chyna really put a lot of confidence in myself because when she walked on the stage, she had a presence about herself that was so assured. And I was bigger than all the guys, muscular, and she was very muscular and very fit. And she looked damn good. It was undeniable. Her talent was undeniable, her look was undeniable. That’s what drew me in. I came in maybe around the Attitude Era. I came from more of a football background. My mother and father loved football and I was the one, my brother and I loved wrestling growing up. Got away from it and then the opportunity came up with Mark Henry. He set me up with a (WWE) tryout. It went well, I was asked to come, turned it down, and here I am in AEW.”
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Note On ‘Captain’ Shawn Dean’s Role In AEW

We reported back in March here on eWn that AEW signed “Captain” Shawn Dean to an official contract. According to a report from Fightful, Dean is currently working as a liaison between AEW and on-air extras. Of course, he’s also featured in an in-ring role with the company.