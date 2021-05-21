Note On Wrestlers At This Week’s WWE Tryouts, Several AEW Dark Talents In Attendance

In a recent interview on Wrestling With The Week, Jade Cargill discussed turning down WWE after her tryout, working in AEW, and much more. You can read her comments below. On what sparked her interest in wrestling and turning down WWE: “I watched wrestling growing up. Believe it or not, I know probably come off as a girlie girl or something like that, but I was one of the guys. I used to fight all the time, because none of the guys wanted to wrestle me because I was a girl. Watching Chyna really put a lot of confidence in myself because when she walked on the stage, she had a presence about herself that was so assured. And I was bigger than all the guys, muscular, and she was very muscular and very fit. And she looked damn good. It was undeniable. Her talent was undeniable, her look was undeniable. That’s what drew me in. I came in maybe around the Attitude Era. I came from more of a football background. My mother and father loved football and I was the one, my brother and I loved wrestling growing up. Got away from it and then the opportunity came up with Mark Henry. He set me up with a (WWE) tryout. It went well, I was asked to come, turned it down, and here I am in AEW.”