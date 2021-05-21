newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fields of Shattered Dreams

By assets73
Mile High Report
 3 days ago

This post is born of a desire to dig deep into why some fans wanted Fields at 9. What follows is an attempt at balanced analysis. 2. George Payton (GP) and staff have a lot more experience than I do. I trust that experience. 3. Ideas mostly are not my...

www.milehighreport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rpo#Northwestern#Broncos#Dreams#Conclusion Fields#Progressions#Plays#Rhythm#Defenders#Tight Windows#Nfl Quarterbacks#Difficult Positions#Receivers#Multiple Arm Slots#Strides#Structure#Quick Decisions#Ship#Seasoning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLthedallasnews.net

Analysts Give High Marks To Bengals Draft Class

The 2021 NFL Draft is complete with all 259 picks officially in the books. The Bengals made 10 of those selections, seven of which were offensive and defensive linemen. WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU (Round 1, Pick 5) OT Jackson Carman, Clemson (Round 2, Pick 46) EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas (Round 3, Pick 69) EDGE Cameron Sample, Tulane (Round 4, Pick 111) DT Tyler Shelvin, LSU (Round 4, Pick 122) OT D'Ante Smith, East Carolina (Round 4, Pick 139) K Evan McPherson, Florida (Round 5, Pick 149) C Trey Hill, Georgia (Round 6, Pick 190) RB Chris Evans, Michigan (Round 6, Pick 202) DE Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State (Round 7, Pick 235)
NFLsportsmockery.com

Kurt Warner Destroys A Persistent Justin Fields Criticism

Justin Fields falling to the 11th pick was difficult for a lot of college football enthusiasts to understand. What exactly was missing from his game? He has size, arm strength, accuracy, a squeaky clean reputation off the field, and is lauded for his intelligence. That is everything NFL teams could hope for in a quarterback. Yet he was the fourth one taken. If there was one common complaint that surfaced about him, it was his iffy ability to process defenses. Something Kurt Warner doesn’t quite understand.
NFLCincy Jungle

Grading results from Bengals’ Carlos Dunlap and Ryan Finley trades

The Bengals finished the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 picks. They added two additional selections thanks to a trade made in the second round, but long before the draft began, they acquired a couple of late Day 3 picks as well. How did they get those picks though?. This all...
NFLchatsports.com

Bengals: 6 must-watch quarterback matchups for Joe Burrow in 2021

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 27, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Joe Burrow has an important season ahead of...
Iowa StateMLB

Gaze at the grandeur! Iowa's Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- I’m sitting on the wooden bleachers at the Field of Dreams. The sky is bright blue, a shade I haven’t seen in a while. A busload of middle schoolers are here from Galena, Ill., 40 miles away. They’re laughing their way through a Friday afternoon softball game, swinging for cornfields that have yet to sprout.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams Matthew Stafford can shatter team’s passing record

The LA Rams single-season passing record is held by none other than quarterback Kurt Warner. In fact, the Top-Five single-season passing leaders are either Kurt Warner or Jared Goff until Jim Everett cracks the list at five. That record of 4,830 yards passing in one season could be shattered by a quarterback who has yet to throw a single pass for the LA Rams.
Agricultureyourfortdodge.com

NCGA AND MLB TO PARNER FOR FIELD OF DREAMS EVENT

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced today that the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) has agreed to become an official partner of this summer’s MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO event. The game will be played at a newly constructed ballpark adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday, August 12th and will be broadcast nationally on FOX.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Linebackers

This is the eighth installment of a comprehensive positional breakdown for the Falcons following April’s draft. So far, I’ve broken down the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive and defensive linemen, and EDGEs. Moving on to the strongest position group of the defensive side of the ball… the linebackers. The below quote is from an article two summers ago describing the Titans’ “switching” defense of Dean Pees, which essentially describes the ultra-athletic group in Atlanta.
NFL247Sports

JT Daniels considered a top 10 quarterback for the 2022 NFL draft

According to Pro Football Network, Georgia has one of the top 10 quarterbacks for the 2022 NFL Draft in junior JT Daniels. The outlet ranked Daniels No. 7, behind North Carolina's Sam Howell, Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, USC's Kedon Slovis, Liberty's Malik Willis, and Nevada's Carson Strong. If...
NFLsportsmockery.com

Seems NFLPA Has $ub$tantial Expectations Of Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are worried about one thing with Justin Fields. Will he be a good player on the field? That is what they need. For him to win football games. However, for the NFL? The desires go beyond that. Their goal is to find that next marketable superstar. Somebody who can be one of the faces of the league. No Bears quarterback has achieved such status before. Not even Jim McMahon despite his brief popularity in the mid-1980s.
NFLchatsports.com

Michael Fabiano believes Ja’Marr Chase can thrive in fantasy

There has been plenty of discussion about the Cincinnati Bengals offense this offseason, but we are getting to the time of year where NFL fans are starting to become more concerned with who they should be drafting for their fantasy teams. The Bengals are an interesting question mark for fantasy...
Belle Vernon, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

Leps shatter records, finish 4th in WPIAL

Belle Vernon’s girls track team came ready to compete in its first appearance in the WPIAL Class 3A team championships Wednesday afternoon at West Mifflin Stadium. The Leopards finished fourth, setting three school records and sporting a pair of event wins from senior Grace Henderson. The meet started in tremendous...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Lincoln Riley ranked #3 head coach in college football

A new staple of content for CBS Sports has become the preseason college football head coach rankings for each year. As the spring wraps up and summer arrives, college football writer Tom Fornelli decided to update the rankings ahead of the 2021-2022 season. For fans of the Oklahoma Sooners, a familiar yet unsurprising name was listed. For the upcoming year, Oklahoma leader Lincoln Riley was named the number-three head coach in college football.
College Station, TXCovington News

Godwin shatters UGA program record

Elija Godwin continues to rewrite the record books. The former Newton Ram speedster set a new University of Georgia record in the men’s 400-meter during the SEC Outdoor Championships in College Station, Texas, over the weekend. He set the record with a preliminary time of 45.21 seconds on Friday, besting it himself later on with a time of 44.61 seconds.
NFLDaily Norseman

Geno Atkins or Sheldon Richardson

With the recent visit from Bashaud Breeland, it got me thinking about other potential veteran additions. I would like the addition of Breeland and I'm sure Zimmer would too as you can never have enough corners and Breeland would be an upgrade over Hughes. Well another spot that I'm sure Zimmer would love to improve is the defensive line and there's a number of ways to do it even after the draft. The team has $4.75 million in cap space right now, but will gain $8 million more post June 1. If Breeland comes aboard, something between $2 and 3 million would make sense on both sides. So there will still be money left & could be even more with extensions for Harrison & Hunter.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: What would constitute a successful 2021 season?

The Jacksonville Jaguars were tough to watch last year. Although they played competitive football at times, they looked underwhelming more often than not. There were certainly some bright spots. Running back James Robinson was a revelation and linebacker Myles Jack was his efficient self. However, the positives were far and few between. After all, you don’t lose 15 games by sheer luck. You have to be consistently bad to drop that many matchups, so heading into the 2021 season, what would constitute a successful season?
NFLNBC Washington

Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow Lead 2021 Comeback Player of the Year Favorites

Prescott, Burrow lead 2021 Comeback Player of the Year favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The NFL Comeback Player of the Year award has been dominated by quarterbacks as of late. Signal callers have taken home the honor in nine of the past 13 seasons, including each of the...