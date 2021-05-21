Fields of Shattered Dreams

With the recent visit from Bashaud Breeland, it got me thinking about other potential veteran additions. I would like the addition of Breeland and I'm sure Zimmer would too as you can never have enough corners and Breeland would be an upgrade over Hughes. Well another spot that I'm sure Zimmer would love to improve is the defensive line and there's a number of ways to do it even after the draft. The team has $4.75 million in cap space right now, but will gain $8 million more post June 1. If Breeland comes aboard, something between $2 and 3 million would make sense on both sides. So there will still be money left & could be even more with extensions for Harrison & Hunter.