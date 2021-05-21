Fields of Shattered Dreams

The 2021 NFL Draft is complete with all 259 picks officially in the books. The Bengals made 10 of those selections, seven of which were offensive and defensive linemen. WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU (Round 1, Pick 5) OT Jackson Carman, Clemson (Round 2, Pick 46) EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas (Round 3, Pick 69) EDGE Cameron Sample, Tulane (Round 4, Pick 111) DT Tyler Shelvin, LSU (Round 4, Pick 122) OT D'Ante Smith, East Carolina (Round 4, Pick 139) K Evan McPherson, Florida (Round 5, Pick 149) C Trey Hill, Georgia (Round 6, Pick 190) RB Chris Evans, Michigan (Round 6, Pick 202) DE Wyatt Hubert, Kansas State (Round 7, Pick 235)