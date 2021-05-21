How to get rich fast and get game tickets in Miitopia

Follow these pointers to start your adventure off right!. After being released on Nintendo 3DS in 2017, Miitopia has come to Nintendo Switch in a new updated release. Miitopia is a role-playing game starring Nintendo’s “Mii” characters, which players can customize to look like real people they know or anyone their imaginations can dream up. To start, players will be asked to customize the appearance of their own Mii character, and from there, they’ll be able to able to customize the appearance of teammates who will join them in battle, secondary characters who live in the in-game world, and even the game’s main villain -- the Dark Lord -- who has traveled throughout the world of Miitopia and stolen Miis’ faces and given them to monsters. (Players can also choose from a variety of “Look-Alike” Miis or stock Miis if they don’t want to create each character from scratch.)