How to get rich fast and get game tickets in Miitopia
Money is the root of all evil, they say, but if you ask me, I'd say those people are dead wrong. Lots of money is a great thing, especially when you're playing Miitopia, the goofy RPG where almost every character is created by you. Money is always good to have on hand — it's essential for buying health and weapons and upgrading your gear. Now you could play and grind for coin, but you're here because you wanna get rich quick, and that's what we're gonna do. Here's how to get rich fast and get game tickets in Miitopia.www.imore.com