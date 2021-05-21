newsbreak-logo
Pima County, AZ

83% of Arizonans age 65 and older are fully vaccinated

A large majority of the elderly in Arizona are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, data from the state health department show.

The latest numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services show 83.2% of Arizonans age 65 and older have been vaccinated, and 64.3% of those ages 55-64 vaccinated. In Pima County, those numbers are even higher -- at 88.7% for those age 65 and older, and 67.9% ages 55-64.

Overall, about 43.6% of Arizona's population is fully vaccinated.

The news comes as daily vaccination rates have begun to fall, with demand dwindling. In a news conference Friday afternoon, Dr. Cara Christ said the state is planning to scale back mass vaccination sites and focus vaccine efforts on doctor's offices, clinics and pharmacies.

County repeals mask mandate, but still recommends mask use

Tucson, AZ
NewsNet Daily Digest - May 17, 2021

Tucson NewsNet Daily Digest - A Service of the City of Tucson. MAYOR AND COUNCIL TO REVISIT MASK ORDINANCE - Tucson's Mayor and Council will discuss updating the City's mask mandate during its Study Session meeting tomorrow, May 18, at 2 p.m. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance, now saying that fully vaccinated people do not need to continue wearing masks in most instances. Masks still will be required at hospitals, on planes and mass transit (including Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van), where state and local law require masks, and there are a few other exceptions. The Pima County Board of Supervisors last week lifted its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people while encouraging those not fully vaccinated to keep wearing face coverings. Mayor and Council previously gave direction to the city attorney and city manager to interpret, administer, and enforce the City’s mask ordinance in a manner consistent with evolving CDC guidelines.