83% of Arizonans age 65 and older are fully vaccinated

A large majority of the elderly in Arizona are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, data from the state health department show.

The latest numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services show 83.2% of Arizonans age 65 and older have been vaccinated, and 64.3% of those ages 55-64 vaccinated. In Pima County, those numbers are even higher -- at 88.7% for those age 65 and older, and 67.9% ages 55-64.

Overall, about 43.6% of Arizona's population is fully vaccinated.

The news comes as daily vaccination rates have begun to fall, with demand dwindling. In a news conference Friday afternoon, Dr. Cara Christ said the state is planning to scale back mass vaccination sites and focus vaccine efforts on doctor's offices, clinics and pharmacies.