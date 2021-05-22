newsbreak-logo
Florida State

Florida’s Invasive Python Problem Could Be Solved With Actual Dogs

Posted by 
Sean Kernan
Sean Kernan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HMhwF_0a7O0QXK00
Royalty free from Pexels images via Susanne Jutzeler

Wind howled outside my window in August of 1992. The grating air came in bursts and cut through the walls like paper. I was a scared 9-year-old living on the east coast of Florida with my grandparents. I’d experienced hurricanes before but none like Hurricane Andrew.

The next morning, our neighborhood looked different. Trees were toppled. Powerlines were dragged to the ground. Thankfully nobody was killed. But little did we know, a new, and expanding problem was unleashed. It wouldn’t rear its head until years later.

Florida’s exotic pet trade blossomed in the 1980s. When Hurricane Andrew struck, a breeding facility was destroyed, releasing hundreds of Burmese pythons into nearby swamps. If you’d asked Floridian biologists 20 years ago if they’d be tracking giant snakes in the everglades, they’d have said you were crazy.

Today? Burmese pythons are their top priority. It’s a war that hasn’t been going well. But canines might help turn the tide.

Burmese pythons are the poster child for invasive species

They are perfectly suited for Florida’s swamps as it mimics their native lands in Southeast Asia. The pythons are great swimmers and highly effective ambush hunters. Consequently, they are now apex predators in Florida, more than 9,000 miles removed from their home soil.

Many people hate the idea of culling pythons. They shouldn’t. For a python to reach its adult size, it must eat hundreds of small mammals. Like any predator, there is little discretion in its choice of prey. Young, old, and rare, are all fair game. Native species of Florida aren’t adapted to this new type of attack.

The Burmese python's presence has drastically reduced bird populations and pushed everglade foxes and bobcats to the brink of extinction.hased via istock photos

Scientists predict that in the coming decades, these pythons will spread throughout a third of the United States. And while they aren’t typically dangerous to humans, they will crush native populations and eat pets given the chance.

How the problem is being fought today

Conservationists microchip male Burmese pythons and send them out into the Everglades. They will invariably heat-seek towards breeding-age females. Conservationists wait until breeding season, then track down the male. They usually find a handful of females within a half-mile of him. But the process is arduous.

Hunters are also paid ‘by the foot’ for the Burmese pythons they catch. Additionally, there is an annual Python Bowl here in Florida. It’s a hunting competition to see who can catch the largest snake.

The problem

A Burmese python hatches more than 50 eggs in each breeding season. Even worse, the larger a snake gets, the more eggs it hatches. One excision revealed 97 snake eggs.

Additionally, they are excellent survivalists. Their skin blends in perfectly here in the swamplands. They sense vibrations and know to escape when you get too close. Even worse, if you’ve ever driven through Florida, you’ll see that much of it is dense brush, interconnected by cities. Getting to the snakes is no easy task. Their ‘playground’ is thick, wet, and full of pests and bugs.

Dogs have come into the picture

Black and yellow labs are ideal for swamp hunting in Florida. They are great swimmers, easy to train, and eager for a job. Conservationists are training labs using towels that were wrapped around pythons. A dog’s sense of smell is more than 10,000 times better than ours.

The first trainee, Truman, has proved remarkably effective at tracking down each python, detecting them from hundreds of meters away. This was his first detected wild snake in December of 2020:

The dogs are trained to stay several feet away from the pythons to avoid danger.

Conservationists are working on an additional team of python-sniffing dogs. It only takes a month to train them and authorities hope this will be the ‘silver bullet’ to their population control strategy. Locating pythons has always been the hardest part.

There are more than 300,000 pythons that have been beating conservationists at their own game. The Executive Director of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Eric Sutton said, “We’ve got to stay innovative. We’ve got to try new approaches and the detector dogs is just one area where we’re doing that.”

The takeaway

Please avoid buying exotic pets. They frequently overwhelm owners and end up in the wild. In 2016, several Nile crocodiles were found in the Everglades. They are far more dangerous than native crocodiles and whether they become part of the natural population is still to be seen. This only happened because someone thought owning a few of them would be a ‘cool’ idea.

Invasive species cost the US $120 billion annually and cause massive destruction to natural habitats. If you do see a Burmese python in Florida or the surrounding area, authorities ask that you use their app, ‘I’ve Got 1', to report it.

Until then, let’s hope that this new batch of python-sniffing dogs throws their weight into this problem. You’ve got to love dogs. You hire them to do a job. The only payment they ask for is your love and affection.

And perhaps a treat if you can spare one.

Sean Kernan

Sean Kernan

Professional writer. I do gigs. Want premium content? I'll send it to you. Link below.

 https://seanjkernan.substack.com/
