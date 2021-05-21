newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

Joplin church reflects on loss, rebuilding after tornado

By Lindsay Shively
Posted by 
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1EAR_0a7O0KUC00

Anyone who walks inside the Harmony Heights Baptist Church in Joplin, Missouri, will find three crosses on the wall made with bricks from the previous building.

Charles Burnett, known as Pastor Charlie, told 41 Action News the crosses honor three people who died when an EF-5 tornado destroyed the Joplin church 10 years ago.

The picture of the crosses can be seen below:

Lindsay Shively/KSHB

Leo Bridgeford’s mother Ramona was one of those three victims. One of the reasons she came to church that night was to hear Leo sing.

“The solo that I sang was a special song she had requested,” he said. “Just about the end of the solo is when they let us know that we needed to take cover.”

Burnett said more than fifty people were there that night.

“From the time I dismissed our people until the tornado actually hit our church was probably four or five minutes,” Burnett said. “I expected at any moment for me to be flying through the air.”

Bridgeford said he went outside and saw the massive tornado, then ran back inside to make sure his wife, mother and some of the youth with them were in a safe place.

“When you hear the rumble of this great tornado coming, I immediately started praying because that fear runs through you, but wanted God’s protection for not only for myself but all of our congregation,” Bridgeford said. He and his wife knelt down to take cover. “My mother had two knee replacements and so she couldn’t really kneel down too much or get down so I told her to stay in the doorway where we thought it was safe,” he said.

Burnett also recapped the moments when the tornado touched down near the church.

“What complicates it even more is the fact that I was blind, I couldn’t see anything,” Burnett said.

Burnett and his wife and another couple were on the floor of a small audio room. When the storm passed, he said they were surrounded by debris.

“She said ‘everything is destroyed, everything is gone’ and I could hear the people start to holler and say 'we need help.'” Burnett said. “I couldn’t do anything at all except stand there and pray. We stood there my wife and I probably for an hour before we were able to get out of that rubble.”

Moments later, Bridgeford also discovered his mother after the tornado destroyed the church.

“I looked around for my mother, I saw her just a few feet away from me. She was face down,” Bridgeford said. “There was a little bit of a block wall that was on her and so I desperately tried to move that block wall but to no avail.”

Now, Bridgeford said hearing the song she requested that night isn’t painful but instead brings him joy.

Below is a picture of Bridgeford's mother, Ramona Bridgeford.

Provided
Ramona Bridgeford lost her life during the Joplin tornado in 2011.

“I actually went through the words and everything. ‘I am crucified with Christ but yet I live, Not I but Christ that live within me’ and so that means a special meaning to me,” he said. “In my heart, I knew that she knew the lord completely and she dedicated her life as a Christian so I knew where she was.”

After the tornado, there were a lot of questions about the future of the Harmony Heights Baptist Church.

“For a little while I thought maybe this was the end of the church,” Burnett said. “We all talked about it and it was just a matter of the first week that we decided, you know, we’re not gonna let this destroy us.”

So they rebuilt. Burnett said rebuilding debt-free was a priority. And even after a difficult year navigating the pandemic, he believes his church remains a lighthouse to the community just like the lighthouse you’ll find on the stage in their sanctuary.

“You know, this is just a building,” he said. “The church of the people, we stayed together.”

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
1K+
Followers
572
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Joplin, MO
Society
City
Joplin, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tornado#Extreme Weather#Life Christian Church#Action News#Christian#Song#Debris#Mother#Joy#Moments#Bricks#Cover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Environment
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Remembering One of Worst Disasters in Missouri's History: Red Cross Volunteers Recall Joplin Tornado 10 years later

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Within hours after a historic, mile-wide tornado hit Joplin, MO, the American Red Cross arrived to provide protection and comfort to thousands whose homes were damaged and destroyed. That May 22, 2011, storm killed 162 people, caused more than 1,000 injuries, damaged more than 4,000 homes and displaced 9,200. The Red Cross brought in nearly 900 trained disaster response volunteers from all over the nation to provide food and shelter, comfort kits, tarpaulins, coolers, tools fo Continue Reading
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Joplin tornado: 10 year anniversary marks two remarkable birthdays

JOPLIN, Mo. – One child born just before the tornado, one born just after. Between those births, Joplin changed with the speed of a fastball. Dowe Quick reports tonight on KOAM News at 6. As Joplin prepares to mark the tenth anniversary of the tornado, we examine how much has...
Joplin, MOKYTV

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS: City of Joplin plans memorial Saturday for 10th anniversary of devastating community

JOPLIN, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - With the 10th anniversary of the Joplin tornado approaching, the city of Joplin is planning a modest and heartfelt day of remembrance. The morning of Saturday, May 22 will be the 10th running of the Joplin Memorial Run, which is dedicated to the memory of those who passed away due to the disaster. For more information, go to facebook.com/JoplinMemorialRun or email info@joplinmemorialrun.com .
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Weather preparedness open house slated in Joplin

Ozark Center, an entity of Freeman Health System, and Show-Me Hope will host a weather preparedness open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ozark Center Hope Spring conference rooms, 3901 E. 32nd St. The open house will include a training presentation for Ready in 3, a program that encourages...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Jefferson’s orders to benefit Boys & Girls Club

JOPLIN, Mo. – Ordering out at Jefferson’s in Joplin today will benefit a local nonprofit. Monday, May 17, from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., 15% of all sales at the restaurant will be donated back to Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri. Customers should mention the Boys & Girls Club when they order.
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Signs of the storm: Several recovery icons await display

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into icons of Joplin's most brutal wound. Ten years after the tornado, Joplin is filled with several statues, memorials and other commemorations of the disaster. But some of the most well-known icons of the recovery have yet to be displayed again, such as the Hope High School sign and the Volunteer House.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

MSSU graduates walk for first time since pandemic began

JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern State University hosted it’s 76th commencement ceremony Saturday. Because of the pandemic, it still wasn’t a ‘traditional’ graduation, but students still got to walk in a different way. The university hosted a walk-through ceremony, with special video presentations and well wishes from the faculty and staff displayed along the way.
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

Storm signs: Some icons of tornado remain

Dave Pettit’s office isn’t exactly large. The director of facilities for the Joplin School District keeps his office in a maintenance building a block away from Junge Field. Space inside the office is at a premium. There are spots underneath and beside a drafting board where Pettit would like to...
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Carl Manning Shelter agreement came at good time for Joplin

On April 28, 2011, Missouri Southern State University signed an agreement with the American Red Cross to provide shelters, just in case. Only 24 days later, an EF5 tornado ripped a path of destruction 6 miles long and a mile wide through the city. With the April 28 agreement in...