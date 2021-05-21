newsbreak-logo
Convicted Sex Offender Facing Over 20 Charges In Iredell County

By Brittney Melton
wccbcharlotte.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Mooresville man is facing over 20 charges after an investigation into a report concerning someone being in possession of child porn, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received the report in April 2021 and initiated an investigation into the allegations. Deputies...

