Natalie Egenolf Leaves 97.5 the Fanatic

This week, Passion founder Louie Giglio joins us to talk about mental health — both his own struggles and how he’s found help winning those battles practically, mentally and spiritually. (It’s this week’s Quarterlife Conversation, presented by UHSM.) Also, we introduce you to singer/songwriter Natalie Bergman, whose amazing new album ‘Mercy’ is about both an unbelievable tragedy and the peace she was able to find in the middle of it. Plus, there’s RELEVANT News and Slices covering the gamut from an enterprising 4-year-old to summer travel to Black Superman. And don’t miss the end of the show, where the cast and a listener go to battle in an Xtreme study Bible game!