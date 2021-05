Heads up, beer lovers! Did you know that May 10-16 is American Craft Beer Week?! Visit Sparge next week and raise a glass of locally made American craft beer!. Rich Efird, co-owner of Sparge, shares, “Spring showers are starting, the weather is warming up, and we’ve got a new brewer ready to make his mark and show you what he can do! Please welcome Kyle Loewe to the team the next time you’re in the taproom. I’m extremely excited about his creativity and passion for all things beer. Rumor has it he might have a Hazy IPA in the works for one of his first beers!”