newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Murchison Minerals Enters Into Amended Option Agreement

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) announces that further to its press release on May 6, 2021 regarding the entering into of an option agreement (the 'Original Option Agreement') with Gestion Aline Leclerc Inc. (the 'Optionor') granting Murchison an option to earn 100% interest in 75 mineral claims covering 2,377 hectares (the 'Property Package'), it has entered into an amended option agreement (the 'Amended Option Agreement') with the Optionor whereby the parties agreed to: (i) in the event the Company wishes to satisfy up to $400,000 in option payments in common shares, use a price equal to the greater of $0.07 or the 20 day volume weighted average price of the common shares prior to the day the Company elects to satisfy such option payment; and (ii) remove the ability of the Company to pay the $1,000,000 re-purchase price of the 1% NSR through the issuance of common shares of the Company. All other terms of the Original Option Agreement remain the same.

www.dallassun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mineral Exploration#Regulatory Approvals#Property Information#Securities#Burlington#Murchison Minerals Ltd#Mur#Optionor#The Property Package#Company#Nsr#The Property Package#Canadian Based#Hpm#Jean Charles#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Jc Rrb Potvin#Option Payments#Applicable Securities Law#Payment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Graycliff Exploration Identifies Visible Gold in Drill Core from the Phase Two Program at the Shakespeare Gold Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB: GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that visible gold ("VG") has been identified in multiple holes from its recently completed 2,000 metre ("m") phase two core drilling program (see Press Release dated April 22, 2021) on the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The initial results of 67 g/t over 3.0 metres released last week from Hole #8 (see Press Release dated May 19, 2021) was the first hole where VG was identified.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Clearmind Medicine Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Granting of Stock Options

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE: CMND) ("Clearmind" or the "Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and under-served health problems, today announced that it intends to raise a minimum of $3,750,000 and a maximum of up to $6,000,000 (the "Gross Proceeds") by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of a minimum of 5,000,000 and a maximum of up to 8,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.75 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $1.25 per Warrant Share for a period of eighteen (18) months following the closing of the Private Placement. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement. Insiders of the Company may participate in the Private Placement in an amount equal to 20% of the Private Placement.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lithium South Development Appoints Renowned Senior Consultant Hydrogeologist

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt OGPQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcela Casini as Senior Consulting Geologist, and Qualified Person. Ms. Casini has a distinguished career in the lithium exploration and development industry in Argentina.
Economydallassun.com

Ximen Mining Engages Engineering Firm Micon International Ltd for Technical Support on the Kenville Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the 'Company' or 'Ximen') is pleased to announce that it has contracted Toronto-based Micon International Limited (Micon) for technical services related to the Kenville Mine. Initially, Micon will create a resource estimate for the new decline project to support plans for a 10,000-tonne bulk sample. This new resource estimate is focused on areas of the Kenville Mine not previously reported on in earlier (historic) mineral resource estimates. Initial work by Micon will be an internal estimate to support planning for the bulk sample. Ximen then intends to convert this to a mineral resource estimate for public disclosure following NI 43-101 best practice guidelines once all QA/QC work and site visits are completed.
Marketsdallassun.com

Sterling Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB(R) Venture Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) has received a receipt of approval from OTC Markets Group to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market, effective May 24, 2021, under the symbol SAGGF. The OTCQB quotation will increase the accessibility of the company to United States-based retail and institutional investors and aligns well with the company's focus on its mineral properties within North America. The company profile can be viewed at the OTC Market website.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Gold Reserve Announces Sale of Shares to 401(k) Plan

Gold Reserve Inc. (TSX.V:GRZ) (OTCQB:GDRZF) (the "Company”) announces that it plans, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV”), a non-brokered private placement to Rockne Timm, Doug Belanger and Robert McGuinness, (the "Plan Trustees”), as Trustees for the Gold Reserve Corporation 401(k) Savings Plan (the "401(k) Plan”), and James Coleman (the "Private Placement”). As previously announced, the Board of Directors recommended, and the Plan Trustees of the 401(k) Plan agreed, to use the cash contributions to the 401(k) Plan for retirement savings for U.S. based employees of the Company and its affiliates, to acquire additional Class A Common Shares for the accounts of the participating employees. In addition, Mr. Coleman, as a resident of Canada, who does not participate in the 401(k) Plan but is entitled to an equivalent payment, will use his payment to subscribe for additional Class A Common Shares.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Artemis Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Component of $171 Million Equity Financing; Reports Cash Position of $204 Million

All amounts are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted. VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement component of its previously announced equity financing of up to $171 million, via the issuance of 9,200,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") to insiders and employees of the Company, at a price of $6.10 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $56,120,000 (the "Non-Brokered Offering").
Businessthenewswire.com

Mammoth Increases Recently Announced $2.0 Million Private Placement Financing

Thomas Atkins, President and CEO of Mammoth commented on the increase in the size of the Private Placement, stating: “With overwhelming enthusiasm and demand for this placement and after taking into account such demand the Company believes it’s prudent to increase the amount of this issuance, under the same terms as the previously announced private placement. Mammoth believes this increase strikes a balance between dilution and having access to the capital to advance exploration at Tenoriba. Even having increased the placement to this size, the Company unfortunately cannot meet all demand. On behalf of the Company I apologize to those who would like to participate in this financing but due to timing of their orders relative to the high demand, and attempting to balance dilution with this demand, the Company is faced with the difficult decision of having to decline their interest.”
BusinessBusiness Insider

ESI Energy Services Inc. Going Private Transaction Completed

CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - ESI Energy Services Inc. ("ESI") (CSE: OPI) announces the completion of its previously announced going private transaction. The going private transaction was completed by consolidating ESI common shares so that minority shareholders of ESI each held a fractional ESI common share post-consolidation. ESI immediately redeemed those fractional shares for cash and cancelled them. The cash payment to minority shareholders of $0.75 per share is based on the number of ESI common shares held by minority shareholders before the share consolidation.
Businesscanadianminingjournal.com

Forrest’s Wyloo Metals plans takeover offer for Noront

Mining billionaire Andrew Forrest’s Wyloo Metals announced on Tuesday that it intended to make an offer for Noront Resources. The offer would value the Canadian nickel project developer at $133 million. The offer is a 31% premium based on the closing price of 24 cents for Noront shares on the...
Businessenewschannels.com

Energy Electronics announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Sonim Technologies

(MILFORD, Conn.) — NEWS: Energy Electronics, the leading distributor of corporate communications devices in the U.S., announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Sonim Technologies Inc., the world’s leading provider of ultra-rugged, water-submersible mobile devices. The partnership will expand the distribution of the industry-leading Sonim RS80 SmartScanner...
Economybuffalonynews.net

Pacton Commences Surface Program at Red Lake Gold Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce that field crews have mobilized to its Red Lake Gold project and the summer 2021 surface program is now underway. The Company is undertaking a comprehensive exploration program at the 28,000 ha project, including soil and till sampling, prospecting and outcrop stripping (Figure 1). Results from the surface program will enhance targeting and generate additional drill targets for the next drilling campaign, expected to begin late 2021.
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

FINDEV INC. ("FDI ") Payable Date: July 16, 2021; October 15, 2021; January 14, 2022; April 15, 2022. Record Date: June 30, 2021; September 30, 2021; December 31, 2021; March 31, 2022. Ex-dividend Date June 29, 2021; September 29, 2021; December 30, 2021; March 30, 2022. ________________________________________. FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY...
Economythenewswire.com

Drilling Has Begun on the Treaty Creek Property, Northwestern BC (Golden Triangle)

Tudor Gold’s Vice President of Exploration and Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: “Crews have been on site for several weeks preparing our drill camp and our lower exploration camp to receive our first two drill teams. This season had a remarkably deep snowpack compared to that of previous years. Our crews took advantage of the high snow level and excellent weather conditions during April and May to transport heavy equipment and drilling supplies to our site utilizing the South Treaty Glacier route. Avalanche technicians safely guided the convoy of equipment over the pass that connects to the Pretium Resources’ Knipple Glacier ice road.
Economythenewswire.com

Durango Applies for Drill Permits at NMX East Property

The NMX East property borders the eastern perimeter of Nemaska Lithium’s Whabouchi deposit which is one of the richest spodumene deposits in the world based on its volume and grade. Nemaska Lithium reports over 36M tonnes of spodumene is expected to be produced at the Whabouchi deposit over a period of 33 years (www.nemaskalithium.com). Spodumene is used to produce lithium salts which are used for the lithium-ion battery market and have become increasingly popular in recent years due to growing demand for electric vehicles.
Idaho Statedallassun.com

Idaho Champion Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement up to $1.5 million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1)('Idaho Champion' or the 'Company'), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the 'Financing').
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Wedgemount Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2021 / Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE:WDGY) ('Wedgemount' or the 'Company'), a mineral exploration company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of high-quality copper - gold projects in North America, has approved the grant of incentive stock options (each, an 'Option') to acquire up to 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each a 'Common Share'), 800,000 of which were granted to certain directors and officers of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a five year term expiring on May 25, 2026 at a price of $0.45 per Option. The Options are subject to vesting provisions, with 1/4 vesting 3 months from grant date and 1/4 vesting every 3 months thereafter. The Options are subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, and approval of the Option plan by Wedgemount's shareholders at the Company's first annual general meeting, no Options may be exercised until such approval and acceptance is given. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on September 26, 2021.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

GMV Minerals Announces Full Exercise of Warrants Expiring on May 31

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2021) - GMV Minerals Inc.(TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF)(the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that its shareholders have exercised all outstanding warrants expiring on May 31, 2021 with net proceeds of $1,194,750 being added to the Company's treasury.