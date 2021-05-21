newsbreak-logo
Miami Mami serves up cuban food in Colchester

By JEAN MACBRIDE Correspondent
colchestersun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLCHESTER — There’s a new take-out only restaurant in Colchester, and it’s a one-woman operation serving Cuban food. Miami Mami opened in February and features fried plantains, flan and other cuban food. The owner, Holly Anagnos, also takes requests for custom orders. Her cultural background influences the food she makes,...

