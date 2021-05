INDEPENDENCE, Ohio—The Ramada Inn on Rockside Rd. has partnered with Lutheran Metropolitan Ministries (LMM) in Cleveland to provide temporary housing for 150 homeless men. According to their website, LMM is a nonprofit agency that provides social enterprise job-training, civic engagement strategies and safety net services for the city of Cleveland and across northeast Ohio. They have been providing homeless services for the past 16 years and are contracted by the Cuyahoga County Office of Homeless Services to run the Men’s Shelter at 2100 Lakeside in Cleveland.