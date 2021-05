Remote work has increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering many young professionals greater flexibility to live farther away from their jobs. But it is unclear whether this employment trend will become permanent. A PricewaterhouseCoopers survey shows that more than two-thirds of executives think that employees should be in the office at least three days a week to maintain a strong company culture. This suggests that while remote work options may be more available in the future, professionals might still need to live near the office. With all this in mind, SmartAsset identified and ranked the best cities where young professionals are living in 2021.