Financial Reports

Charge Enterprises Secures $16.5 Million of Debt Financing

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced that it has received $16.5 million of debt financing from an institutional Investor. Proceeds will be used to fund the acquisition of ANS Advanced Network Services, a turnkey provider of direct current power installation, 5G and small cell telecommunications services, along with ongoing operations. $5.5 million of the financing is convertible at $3 per share and matures in three years and the balance of $11.5 million is in the form of a senior secured non-convertible note that pays a coupon of 7.5% per annum and matures in 18 months. As part of the transaction, Charge issued the investors three-year warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,870,000 of its common stock at an exercise price of $4 per share.

#Debt Service#Debt Financing#Private Debt#Investment Banks#Capital Investment#Direct Investment#Ev#Crge#Charge Communications#Unified Communication#Mobile Network Operators#Mno#Charge Enterprises Inc#Charge Investment#Charge Infrastructure#Company#Portable Power Banks#Investors#Marketable Securities#Subsidiaries
