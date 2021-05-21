newsbreak-logo
Plan For Severe Weather Saturday, Poudre Fire Authority Says

By Shelby
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 2 days ago
If you're set on being outdoors this weekend, Poudre Fire Authority says to plan ahead for storms starting Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service reported that hail, wind and flooding are very possible. If you live along the Front Range in Fort Collins and Loveland, the risk of Saturday's weather...

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

