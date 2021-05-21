Kidney Stones and Queen Victoria's Underwear: 15 of the Most Expensive Oddities Ever Sold

The Coyles of Muick, around ten miles by road from Balmoral Castle, are the most peaceful of hills. They gleam gold in the sunshine, and purple when the heather blooms. It was here, on a summer's day back in 2003, that the Countess of Wessex took a picture of the Queen and Prince Philip as they really were. Carefree, dressed down, enjoying the scenery and each other's company in this most serene of beauty spots.