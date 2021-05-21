Kidney Stones and Queen Victoria's Underwear: 15 of the Most Expensive Oddities Ever Sold
Queen Elizabeth II may have unseated Queen Victoria as the longest-reigning British monarch several years ago, but Victoria still holds one record as yet unchallenged by her great-granddaughter (or any other royal family member, as far as we know). In 2015, a pair of Queen Victoria’s underwear from her later years, specially tailored and embroidered with her initials, fetched about $16,000 at auction—making it the most expensive pair of undies ever sold.www.mentalfloss.com