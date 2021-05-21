newsbreak-logo
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Debris pickup deadline extended for some Calcasieu residents in unincorporated areas

By KPLC Digital Team
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has provided information for unincorporated area residents, specifically those who live east of the Calcasieu River who have experienced flooding or property damage, as to the projected start date of debris removal related to this event only. The police jury...

www.kplctv.com
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Calcasieu Parish, LA
Government
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
