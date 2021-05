Almost all phones, especially the high-end ones, are actually capable of handling mobile gaming, even the graphics-intensive ones. Dedicated gaming phones, however, add some special features aimed to make gamers’ lives easier. That includes keeping their phones from burning down from all that activity. Instead of just advanced cooling technologies, some gaming phones go old school and actually put fans inside the phone. Ridiculous as that may sound, Samsung may have actually taken notice and might be implementing its own phone fan in the future.