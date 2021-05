MAINE, USA — Small airports around Maine are set to receive more than $14 million to make improvements. The airports include regional and municipal airports as well as Bangor International Airport. The Bangor airport is set to get more than $2.1 million to reconstruct its runway and make other improvements. The largest chunk of the funding is set to go to Waterville Robert Lafleur Airport, which will receive $5.7 million to reconstruct a taxiway and airport lighting vault.